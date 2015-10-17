BERLIN Oct 17 Joerg Asmussen, a deputy German labour minister and former member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, is poised to move to state development bank KfW, Germany's Spiegel Online reported on Saturday.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble have reached agreement on the move, Spiegel reported, adding the reason for the switch was disagreements between Asmussen and Labour Minister Andrea Nahles.

A Labour Ministry spokesman said the report was speculation. A Finance Ministry spokesman declined to confirm or deny the report, while the KfW declined comment.

The report comes less than two years after Asmussen quit the ECB and took the job at the Labour Ministry, a move he said at the time was for private family reasons.

Spiegel reported that despite his time as a board member at the ECB, Asmussen does not have the required licence to lead a bank in Germany. He would work in a managerial position at KfW for two years before he could join the board, it added. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by David Holmes)