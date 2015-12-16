FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 16 Joerg Asmussen, a deputy German labour minister and former member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, will not move to state development bank KfW as media reported previously, several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Germany's Spiegel Online had reported in October that Asmussen was set to move to KfW, where he would work in a managerial position for two years before he could join the board.

The sources said Asmussen and KfW were not able to agree on where he would work, with Asmussen having expressed a wish to spend several days per week in Berlin, where his family is based, while his remit would have been in Frankfurt, where KfW has its head office.

After working at the ECB for two years, Asmussen left the ECB in 2013 to take the job at the Labour Ministry, a move he said at the time was for private family reasons.

Asmussen, KfW and the finance ministry, which is represented on KfW's board of directors, declined to comment. The economy ministry, also represented on the board, said it would not comment on "personnel speculation" related to Asmussen. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig in Frankfurt and Andreas Rinke and Gernot Heller in Berlin; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)