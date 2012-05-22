(Adds details on museum)
By Alexandra Hudson
BEELITZ, Germany May 22 Present a spear of
finger-thick white asparagus to a German and watch t heir eyes
light up.
Come spring-time each year Germans shed their typically
sober attitude towards food to swoon over the freshness, the
flavour and the girth of their asparagus.
This enthusiasm, fanned by a rising consumer appreciation of
local, seasonal food, has transformed whole regions of the
former East Germany in recent decades as farmers re-introduce a
vegetable once viewed by the Communist authorities as a
pretentious, expensive delicacy and a waste of labour and land.
Ernst-August Winkelmann grabs a handful of soil at his
asparagus farm in Beelitz, 50 km (30 miles) southwest of Berlin,
and allows its sandy substance to run through his fingers.
"Beelitz asparagus is really very fine. Other German
asparagus is good too, but the Beelitz crop is nuttier. The soil
is sandier, it grows particularly fast and is extremely tender,"
he said.
At the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 just 10 hectares of
land in Beelitz were dedicated to asparagus production after a
long decline.
In the late 1930s, 1,000 hectares were farmed for asparagus
in the area but with the outbreak of World War Two Germany's
Nazi rulers decided asparagus was not rich enough in calories to
justify such labour-intensive production.
The young women of the Nazi Bund Deutscher Maedel (German
girls association) who had helped pick the vegetable were sent
to make armaments instead.
Fifty years of Communist rule followed for Beelitz, during
which land was collectivized and farmers turned to crops deemed
more essential in the "workers' and farmers' state" such as
wheat, potatoes and corn.
But in the past 20 years production has surged again to
1,200 hectares, helped by Beelitz's historical associations as
an asparagus centre. Expansion is rising steadily each year.
"WHITE GOLD"
Germans are famed for their love of white asparagus rather
than the more common green variety. Some 90-95 percent of
consumption in Germany is of white asparagus, which must be
grown deep in the soil and dug out by hand.
It is backbreaking labour, and local farmers acknowledge the
industry would not be where it is today without the help of
thousands of Polish and Romanian seasonal workers who extract
each stalk separately.
Mariusz Gancarz, a 39-year-old Pole from Ostrow, will spend
two months in Beelitz at the Buschmann and Winkelmann farm
picking asparagus to save for a house he is building.
"You need a certain skill to do this, and passion for the
land."
He bends over and removes heavy plastic sheeting from a soil
mound, then looks for any tiny cracks in the soil, the sign of
an asparagus stalk pushing up underneath. He starts to dig with
a special tool, and uncovers a pert white stalk, which he cuts
at a length of around 22 cm.
An experienced labourer can harvest around 20 kg an hour,
but the timing must be spot on. The shoots, which can grow up to
7 cm a day in warm weather, are spoilt once they push out too
far from the soil.
The finest spears -- judged to be straightest and with the
most pert tips -- sell for around 9 euros ($11.49) per 1 kg.
Asparagus has been prized since ancient times for its
delicate flavour and its alleged medicinal properties. It is low
in calories and rich in vitamins and dietary fibre.
But as restaurants across Germany display special asparagus
or Spargel menus, and wine shops peddle accompanying "Spargel"
wines, some may feel the vegetable is being over-hyped - a
suspicion farmers and chefs are quick to dismiss.
"Asparagus is no fashion vegetable. It is very healthy and
only available for a short time in Germany. All other asparagus
is imported and will have travelled a very long way by ship from
South America," said Winkelmann.
"It tastes best when it is fresh," he said, adding that he
eats 500 grams every day, or 20-30 kg a season.
The average German eats almost 2 kg a year, he says, one of
the highest consumption rates in the world.
Last year Germany saw a record harvest of 103,000 tonnes, as
household consumption rose 7 percent. The world's largest
producers are China and Peru, which cultivate the green crop.
DON'T BOIL TOO LONG
Aficionados may extol its healthy credentials, but white
asparagus is mostly eaten in Germany drenched in butter or
served with hollandaise sauce, schnitzel and a plate of
potatoes.
"It is the first spring vegetable so it brings lots of
positive associations," said Stefan Pietschmann, head chef at
the restaurant on the Buschmann and Winkelmann farm.
"The classics dominate - asparagus with potatoes, schnitzel,
or scrambled egg. Later people start experimenting with sauces,
ragouts, for example blood orange sauce, or soups, with curry or
with almond for example."
It may look easy to prepare - in boiling water with a dash
of sugar and salt, but it is also easy to overcook.
"We cook it so that the spear still has some tension left
within it. That gives it bite," said Pietschmann.
Just outside Beelitz in the little hamlet of Schlunkendorf,
63-year-old Manfred Schmidt, who says he "lives for Spargel",
has set up a museum dedicated to the vegetable in the cottage
where he was born.
On display are some of the grand serving plates once used
for asparagus, reflecting its former reputation as an elite
vegetable for the gentry, as well as some of the curious tools
used to extract it.
Schmidt, who grows his own small crop and experiments with
different species of asparagus in quest of the perfect taste, is
proud of the way asparagus production has returned to its former
glory in Beeltiz. But he has lost a valuable bartering tool.
"People only ate around 200 grams of Spargel a year in East
Germany. So giving away a bunch of Spargel was a great way for
getting my Trabant car fixed," he said.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
(Editing by Gareth Jones and Paul Casciato)