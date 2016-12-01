BERLIN Dec 1 Actors Michael Fassbender and
Marion Cotillard join forces for a "Assassin's Creed", an action
adventure movie based on the video games series of the same
name.
"Shame" and "12 Years a Slave" actor Fassbender plays Callum
Lynch who "through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his
genetic memories experiences the adventures of his ancestor,
Aguilar, in 15th century Spain", according the film's synopsis.
"I am not a gamer," Fassbender told a news conference in
Berlin on Thursday.
"But I did play it once I'd come on board to sort of get an
idea of the world, to see what the guys at (video game
developer) Ubisoft had created and also to get an idea of ...
some of the shapes for the characters."
"Assassin's Creed" hits cinemas worldwide this month.
