By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN Jan 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
promised to respond decisively to assaults on women in Cologne
on New Year's Eve which have stoked a fierce debate about her
refugee policies after police said the attackers appeared to be
of foreign origin.
Some 121 women are reported to have been robbed, threatened
or sexually molested there by gangs of mostly drunk men between
18 and 35 years old while out celebrating. Police say they have
identified 16 suspects.
Cologne's police chief, under pressure for the force's
handling of the event, has said the perpetrators appeared to be
of "Arab or North African" origin.
German magazine Focus and newspaper Die Welt said police had
found registration papers on some of the suspects, suggesting
they had only recently arrived in the country. But authorities
have not confirmed that.
Merkel, whose support slipped last year when she resisted
pressure to impose caps on refugees, insisting Germany could
cope with the 1.1 million migrants who arrived in 2015, said the
events were "completely unacceptable" and "intolerable".
"There are some very serious questions which arise from what
has happened which have relevance beyond Cologne," she said,
including establishing whether there are common patterns of
behaviour by some groups of people who do not respect women.
She said she would consider changing the law, boosting
police numbers and making sure the deportation system was
effective. She added that "cultural coexistence" must be
continually discussed.
"We have a duty to give the right answers," she said.
Germans have been shocked by the attacks, which are reported
to have taken place on a smaller scale in other cities including
Hamburg. A poll for broadcaster ARD showed that 30 percent of
those surveyed said they would avoid big crowds because of the
events in Cologne.
Similar events may have taken place in other countries.
Finnish police say they received information that assaults
had been planned on women at new year. In Switzerland, about six
women have reported being sexually molested and robbed during
New Year's Eve celebrations in Zurich after being surrounded by
groups of men.
The ARD poll also showed 57 percent of those asked wanted to
bring back border controls, up 12 points from September.
Right-wing parties in Germany, including the Alternative for
Germany (AfD), have jumped on the events to renew calls for a
limit on the number of refugees allowed into Germany and for
Merkel to close the country's border.
Top-selling daily Bild published excerpts of a report from a
policeman on duty in Cologne on New Year's Eve which was later
confirmed as accurate by police.
One man is reported to have grinned as he ripped up his
residency permit and told a policeman: "You can't do anything to
me. I'll just pick up another one tomorrow."
Another is reported to have said: "I'm Syrian. You need to
be nice to me. Frau Merkel invited me here."
German weekly Die Zeit contrasted the violence in Cologne
with the feel-good scenes in Munich four months ago when locals
greeted arriving refugees with cheers, food and blankets.
Even if there was no proof the attackers were recent
arrivals, the newspaper said that what happened seemed to
confirm the fears of some Germans that young men were coming
into the country who were violent, disdainful of women and
prepared to ignore German laws.
"Cologne is a tipping point. Policy towards refugees must
not be reinvented because of these assaults. But can only be
sold successfully if the rule of law is defended with
determination," the paper wrote.
