BERLIN Jan 12 Over 200 masked right-wing
supporters, carrying placards with racist overtones, went on a
rampage in the eastern city of Leipzig on Monday night, throwing
fireworks, breaking windows and vandalising buildings, police
said.
Emotions are running high in German cities after gangs of
young migrant men sexually assaulted women at New Year in mass
attacks in Cologne and other towns.
The attacks have deepened public scepticism towards
Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door refugee policy and her
mantra that Germany can cope with the 1.1 million migrants who
arrived in the country last year. It has also fuelled right-wing
groups.
As roughly 2,000 anti-Muslim "LEGIDA" protesters marched
peacefully in the city centre, police said a separate group of
211 people walked through the the southern Connewitz district
before setting of fireworks, erecting barricades and vandalising
property. The top floor of one building caught fire.
The group carried a placard reading "Leipzig bleibt Helle",
or "Leipzig stays light", an apparent reference to the skin
colour of residents.
"The 211 people were to a not insignificant degree already
on record as being right-wing sympathisers and or members of
violent sporting groups," said police, adding officers brought
the situation under control relatively quickly.
Self-styled German soccer 'hooligans' tend to join
right-wing groups on marches, sometimes starting fights.
The police put the right-wingers in a bus which was then
attacked by left-wing supporters.
At the LEGIDA protest, people shouted "Merkel must go" and
held placards showing the chancellor in a Muslim veil and
reading "Merkel, take your Muslims with you and get lost".
With the number of migrants arriving in Europe's biggest
economy set to rise further this year, Merkel is under growing
pressure to toughen her line on refugees.
An INSA poll in Bild daily put support for Merkel's
conservative bloc down 1 point at 35 percent with the right-wing
Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has strongly criticised the
Merkel's refugee policy, up 2 points at 11.5 percent.
INSA traditionally puts AfD slightly higher than most other
polling institutes.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)