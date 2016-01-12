* New law would make it easier to deport criminal migrants
* Over 200 right-wing supporters go on rampage in Leipzig
* Merkel ally says N. Africans should not get refugee status
(Recasts with plans for law)
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Jan 12 German ministers outlined plans
on Tuesday to speed up the deportation of foreigners who commit
crimes, responding to sexual attacks on women by migrants in
Cologne which have deepened doubts about the country's open-door
refugee policy.
The assaults on New Year's Eve, which are the subject of an
ongoing investigation, have emboldened right-wing groups and
unsettled members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative
party, raising pressure on her to crack down forcefully on
migrants who commit crimes.
Under plans unveiled by conservative Interior Minister
Thomas de Maiziere and Social Democrat (SPD) Justice Minister
Heiko Maas, foreigners who are found guilty of committing
physical and sexual assaults, resisting police or damaging
property, could be deported.
Under current law, most of these crimes carry probationary
sentences and do not trigger expulsion.
Merkel welcomed the agreement between the two ministers who
represent different parties in her right-left coalition.
"We must make sure the law can take effect as soon as
possible. First we have to think how to get the parliamentary
process going as quickly as possible," conservative Merkel said.
On Monday night, more than 200 masked right-wing supporters,
carrying placards with racist overtones, went on a rampage in
the eastern city of Leipzig, throwing fireworks, breaking
windows and vandalising buildings, police said.
That took place at the same time as roughly 2,000
anti-Muslim protesters marched peacefully in the city centre and
chanted "Merkel must go". They held placards showing the
chancellor in a Muslim veil and reading "Merkel, take your
Muslims with you and get lost".
More than 600 women have complained of being attacked on New
Years Eve in Cologne and other German cities. The complaints
range from sexual molestation to theft and police have said
their investigations are focused on illegal migrants from north
Africa as well as asylum seekers.
In response, Michael Grosse-Broemer, parliamentary whip for
Merkel's conservatives, called on Tuesday for steps to limit
immigration from Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia by classifying
them as "safe countries".
Germany took the same step for western Balkan countries last
year and has seen a sharp drop in arrivals from there since
then.
The head of Cologne police was dismissed last week for his
handling of the attacks and the SPD interior minister of North
Rhine-Westphalia Ralf Jaeger is also under fire from political
foes.
With more migrants arriving in Europe's biggest economy,
Merkel is under growing pressure to toughen her line on
refugees. However, her coalition parties are at odds on a range
of other steps.
An INSA poll in Bild daily put support for Merkel's
conservative bloc down 1 point at 35 percent with the right-wing
Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has strongly criticised
Merkel's refugee policies, up 2 points at 11.5 percent.
INSA polls put the conservatives a couple percentage points
lower and AfD higher than the other leading polling institutes.
Social tensions have already bubbled to the surface with
almost daily attacks on refugee shelters.
On Monday evening, the group of right-wingers who vandalised
part of Leipzig held a placard reading "Leipzig bleibt Helle",
or "Leipzig stays light", an apparent reference to the skin
colour of residents.
(Editing by Noah Barkin and Raissa Kasolowsky)