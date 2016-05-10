CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
BERLIN May 10 One man has died after a knife attack early on Tuesday at a train station in the Munich area in southern Germany, German broadcaster ARD reported.
Police were checking witness statements that the perpetrator shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) during the attack, ARD and other German media reported, adding that the man had been arrested.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Euro buoyed by strong GDP data (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)