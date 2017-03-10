Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
The 36-year-old male suspect, who is from Kosovo and lives in the western German city of Wuppertal, fled the station after Thursday's attack and then jumped off a nearby bridge, seriously injuring himself. He has been arrested and is in hospital.
Police said they believed he acted alone. They said the seriously injured victims were in a stable condition.
A police spokesman said late on Thursday that police were not describing the attack as a "rampage" or "terror".
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Gareth Jones)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.