Sri Lanka faces more landslide risks as death toll rises to 151
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 9 German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
A police spokesman said the suspected assailant had been taken into custody. One of those attacked was seriously injured. The spokesman said police were investigating whether more attackers had been involved but had no indication of that.
"We are not using the words 'rampage' or 'terror'," the spokesman said. He added there was no serious threat of further attacks. The rail station remained shut down, he added. (Addtional reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.