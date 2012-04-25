* 2.4 bln euro ultra-long bond auction technically uncovered
* Record low yields deter investors, total bids fall short
* German funding position remains strong, borrowing cheap
By William James and Rene Wagner
LONDON/BERLIN, April 25 Germany struggled to
sell ultra-long bonds on Wednesday, showing that rock-bottom
returns are testing the limits of investor appetite to buy new
safe-haven debt.
The sale drew bids worth 2.75 billion euros, falling short
of the 3 billion euro target and making the auction a 'technical
fail' - the country's second in two weeks.
The weak outcome mirrors that seen on April 11 when Germany
launched a 10-year bond, and underscores how surging demand for
the safety of the country's bonds has pushed investment returns
so low that some are reluctant to buy at current levels.
"It's a stern reminder that you drive yields down too low
and basically the interest isn't going to be there," said Marc
Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London.
The euro zone's long-running debt crisis has flared again in
recent weeks as concerns about Spain's public finances have
grown, causing a fresh flight to safety that pushed German
benchmark 10-year yields to record lows.
At Wednesday's auction, bids worth 2.41 billion euros were
accepted at an average yield of 2.41 percent, leaving German
authorities holding a slightly higher-than-usual 20 percent for
sale in secondary markets at a later date.
When Germany last auctioned ultra-long debt, in January, it
sold at a yield of 2.62 percent and 18.1 percent was retained.
Germany's debt agency said in a statement the result
reflected a "very volatile and uncertain market environment" and
that the market's ability to absorb fresh long-term debt was
limited.
TOUGH SELL
Some analysts had forecast the record low 2.5 percent
interest rate on the new 2044 bond would make
it a tough sell. Bund futures prices briefly dipped
after the sale but the impact was short-lived.
The low coupon made the bond less attractive to long-term
fund managers while the limited liquidity of 30-year debt
reduces its appeal as safe haven. In April 2011, the 30-year
bond yielded 4 percent.
"At the end of the day it's much more difficult to place
30-year paper given that yields are so low and the natural
investor base, which is pension funds and insurers who've got
long-term liabilities, are a bit reluctant to buy at these
levels," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in
Frankfurt.
Nevertheless, Germany remains in a strong funding position.
It has sold roughly half the debt it needs to this year and is
able to borrow more cheaply and for a longer period of time than
any other euro zone country.
"The headlines didn't read well... but I wouldn't say that
this is a precursor for a drying up of demand for German debt. I
don't think in this environment Germany is going to have
problems finding buyers for its paper," said Eric Wand,
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
Last week Spain, on the front line of the region's debt
crisis, had to pay nearly 3.5 percent to borrow for just two
years and has yet to sell a bond with a maturity greater than 10
years in 2012.