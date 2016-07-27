BERLIN, July 27 German bonds with a 30-year maturity fetched the lowest average yield on record in a top-up auction on Wednesday, data from the Bundesbank showed.

The average yield for the Bund in the auction was 0.45 percent, below the previous record low of 0.65 percent that was fetched in an auction held on June 22. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Writing by Michelle Martin)