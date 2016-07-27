UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
BERLIN, July 27 German bonds with a 30-year maturity fetched the lowest average yield on record in a top-up auction on Wednesday, data from the Bundesbank showed.
The average yield for the Bund in the auction was 0.45 percent, below the previous record low of 0.65 percent that was fetched in an auction held on June 22. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Writing by Michelle Martin)
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.