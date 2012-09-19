* Auction yields higher, reflecting post-ECB selloff
* Yields above zero lure risk averse investors back in
By William James
LONDON, Sept 19 Germany sold 4 billion euros of
two-year bonds on Wednesday, finding strong demand after a
recent rise took yields back above zero, and as Spain's
reluctance to seek financial aid kept investors on edge.
The September 2014 bond, which carried a
zero percent interest rate, was sold at an average yield of 0.06
percent. The 4.084 billion euro sale received bids worth 2.1
times the amount allotted to investors, making it the strongest
sale of two-year German debt since January.
"It is a very strong auction by any metrics ... It doesn't
come as a surprise given positive yield levels and some cool
down in risk sentiment," said Michael Leister, senior interest
rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"There are still quite a few investors out there who are not
fully convinced ... that we've seen a turning point in the
crisis."
The bond was launched last month at an average yield of zero
percent, but secondary market rates have risen since the
European Central Bank took bold action to contain the euro zone
crisis and dented demand for less risky debt.
Wednesday's auction came in line with market prices and the
18.3 percent retained by the German authorities to be sold at a
later date was consistent with recent sales.
The ECB's pledge to buy potentially unlimited amount of
bonds, as long as the country in question requests aid from the
euro zone bailout fund, has drawn a line under the market's
worst fears, currently centred on struggling Spain.
That has prompted some unwinding of the flight into quality
assets seen this year, which pushed German two-year yields below
zero for the first time in June. However, slow progress towards
a Spanish aid request has seen some investors taking profits on
an initial rise in peripheral bond prices.
"It's ... linked to the rally in the front-end of Spain and
Italy, they're not so cheap anymore and some profits taken are
being reinvested in Germany," said ING strategist Alessandro
Giansanti.
"Also there's concerns Spain seems reluctant to ask for
help, talks with Greece are ongoing, and a yield of 6 basis
points can be seen as compelling value if the ECB cut the
deposit rate below zero."
Analysts said demand for German debt was unlikely to fall
off dramatically while the ECB's main refinancing rate remained
at a record low 0.75 percent. Sales of short-dated German debt
such as the Schatz were also likely to remain supported by the
possibility of a cut in the bank's deposit rate to below zero.
A negative interest rate on deposits at the ECB would spur
demand to park cash in assets offering better yields, but still
carrying minimal risk.
Although a Reuters poll suggested few see a deposit rate cut
this year, markets still price in some possibility of such a
move and strategists have recommended a range of trade ideas to
profit from the uncertainty.