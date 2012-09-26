LONDON, Sept 26 Germany failed to attract enough
demand to meet its 5 billion euro target at a sale of 10-year
bonds on Wednesday, as a record low rate of return deterred
investors despite doubts over when Spain would seek a bailout.
German authorities had to pick up 36 percent of the debt
after commercial banks bought just 3.951 billion euros of the
issue, meaning the sale was technically uncovered. Uncovered
auctions are not uncommon for Germany, but the scale of the
Bundesbank retention was exceptionally high.
The bond offered a record low 1.5 percent interest rate.
The launch of the bond on Sept. 5 also failed to attract
enough bids to cover the amount offered.
"At face value it doesn't look like a good auction. Nominal
bids fell short of the 5 billion target. So once again in
technical terms it is a failed auction," said Michael Leister, a
strategist at Commerzbank.
"Although, against the backdrop of the current environment
and Bunds having rallied quite a bit over the past sessions,
it's obviously not a good auction but also not a disaster."
Germany's safe-haven appeal has also been tarnished by the
European Central Bank's pledge to buy bonds of struggling euro
zone issuers, provided they seek aid, as part of its latest plan
to curb the euro zone debt crisis.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who is facing
increasingly violent protests against austerity measures, told
the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Wednesday
that he was ready to seek a bailout if Spain's debt financing
costs stayed too high for too long.
German Bund futures fell briefly to 140.69 from
140.78 just before auction result with cash 10-year yields 7
basis points lower on the day at 1.51 percent.
The 10-year yield has risen 40 basis points since European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi vowed in July to do whatever
it took to save the euro. He later unveiled measures in early
August to buy the bonds of the bloc's struggling issuers.