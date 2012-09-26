* Demand at auction fails to meet targeted 5 bln euros
* Second technically uncovered 10-year auction in a month
* Yields fall in secondary market on Spanish concerns
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sarah Marsh
LONDON/BERLIN, Sept 26 Germany failed to attract
enough demand to meet its 5 billion euro target at a sale of
10-year bonds on Wednesday, as a record low rate of return
deterred investors despite market jitters over when Spain would
seek a bailout.
German authorities had to pick up 36 percent of the debt
after commercial banks bought just 3.951 billion euros of the
issue, meaning the sale was technically uncovered.
Uncovered auctions are not uncommon for Germany, but the
scale of the Bundesbank retention was exceptionally high, above
an average of 19.4 percent at sales of 10-year paper so far this
year. For full auction results see
The bond offered a record low 1.5 percent interest rate. Its
launch on Sept. 5 also failed to attract enough bids to cover
the amount offered.
"At face value it doesn't look like a good auction. Nominal
bids fell short of the 5 billion target. So once again in
technical terms it is a failed auction," said Michael Leister, a
strategist at Commerzbank.
"Although, against the backdrop of the current environment
and Bunds having rallied quite a bit over the past sessions,
it's obviously not a good auction but also not a disaster."
Germany's debt agency said Wednesday's poorly received
auction reflected a very volatile environment but said there was
no danger for the country's budgetary funding.
"The data shows a very volatile market environment, where
investors are reacting by strongly holding back on purchases,"
it said in a statement.
German Bund futures fell briefly to 140.69 from
140.78 just before the auction result before rallying back to
hit the day's high of 141.10 while cash 10-year yields were 8
basis points lower on the day at 1.51 percent.
The 10-year yield has risen 40 basis points since European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi vowed in July to do whatever
it took to save the euro.
He later unveiled measures in early August to buy the bonds
of the bloc's struggling issuers provided they sought aid but
growing nervousness over when Spain would trigger the scheme
have renewed demand for low-risk German Bunds.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who is facing
increasingly violent protests against austerity measures, told
the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Wednesday
that he was ready to seek a bailout if Spain's debt financing
costs stayed too high for too long.
"Over the medium-term, if the ECB measures begin to work and
there is more movement towards a political union, (German)
yields could rise," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA
Capital Markets. "But for the moment safe-haven flows dominate
and the auction may (only) take the shine of Bunds a bit."