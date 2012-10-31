* Long-term bonds seen good value at strong debt auctions
* German 2044 maturity bond draws surprisingly strong bids
* French 10-year yields lower as debt worries stabilise
By William James
LONDON, Oct 31 Investors snapped up long-term
debt from Germany and France on Wednesday as a period of
relative stability in the euro zone tempted investors to put
their money at risk for longer in exchange for better returns.
The lull in the three-year-old crisis has persuaded some
investors to look at longer-maturity French and German bonds,
having spent much of the year holding short-term debt with
yields close to, or even below, zero.
Germany's final sale this year of its 2044 bond raised 1.704
billion euros and attracted bids worth 2.7 times the amount sold
to investors -- well above the average of similar sales in 2012.
"It was actually very strong. We were a bit surprised by how
strong it came out," said Artis Frankovics, strategist at Nomura
in London.
The bonds, which pay 2.5 percent interest, sold at an
average yield of 2.34 percent, still low by historical standards
but higher than the 2.17 percent at a similar sale on July 25.
On July 26, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pledged
to do whatever it takes to save the euro, soothing concerns the
currency bloc might break up.
One side effect of this pledge was to push German ultra-long
bond prices lower on the risk that loose monetary policy could
stoke inflation but analysts said such worries had eased,
leaving the July 2044 paper looking good value compared to
10-year debt.
"We see inflation risk is coming down so that could have
driven some more support for the 30-year bonds... although
demand today is probably more due to valuation considerations,"
said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
France found similarly high demand for its long-term debt,
selling six-, 10- and 23-year bonds worth 7.49 billion euros --
the maximum the Treasury had targeted.
French debt has remained popular with investors thanks to
its combination of higher yields than Germany and France's
status as a "core" euro zone state, despite signs the government
is reluctant to embark on rapid economic reform.
The bulk of the French issuance came in the 10-year October
2022 bond, on which the average yield of 2.22
percent was 6 basis points lower than at its launch earlier this
month.
"It comes as tensions are easing across the euro zone, with
Italy's successful auction yesterday. It's a sign that things
continue to improve on the debt front," said Alexandre Baradez,
senior sales trader at Saxo Bank, in Paris.