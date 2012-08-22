* Sale smooth but demand below 2012 average for 2-year debt

* Investors buy bonds at no cost to Germany

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sarah Marsh

LONDON/BERLIN, Aug 22 Germany easily sold 4 billion euro of new interest-free two-year bonds on Wednesday, with investors edgy about European Central Bank plans to curb the debt crisis, though demand was below this year's average.

Germany sold bonds with a zero coupon - meaning it pays no interest to the holder - for the second time this year, reflecting a fall in its borrowing costs to historic lows as the euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf Spain and Italy.

While the prospect of the ECB buying Spanish and Italian bonds to curb the two countries' borrowing costs has improved appetite for riskier assets, doubts over the size and timing of any intervention has ensured underlying demand for German debt.

The sale drew bids worth 1.5 times the amount on offer, less than an average 1.89 times at similar auctions so far this year and compared with 2 at a sale in July. Analysts said demand was "reasonable", especially from banks seeking to bolster their balance sheets.

"The fact that it came at a zero rate still shows that despite the improvement in risk appetite recently, investors are still concerned (about the euro zone debt crisis)," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

Germany paid no premium to sell the bonds, although in the last two auctions investors effectively paid Berlin to park their cash in the two-year paper.

By contrast, Spain paid a yield of 3.07 percent on Tuesday to borrow via 12-month Treasury bills.

The ECB is expected to announce more details of its bond-buying plans at its next policy meeting, on Sept. 6. Economists polled by Reuters also expect it to cut its refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.5 percent.

"The outcome of the ECB meeting the week after next is key. The very least they could do is to cut the refi rate and they may also cut the deposit facility rate. If they do that, (two-year) yields would fall into negative territory again."

Bund futures inched up to 141.95, up 57 ticks on the day, compared with 141.84 before the auction, while German two-year bond yields were unchanged at -0.002 percent in the secondary market.

DIFFERENT CONDITIONS

German two-year yields fell below zero for the first time in June and settled in negative territory from early July as concerns about the ability of the euro zone to recover from its debt crisis deepened.

They briefly turned positive this week as increasing speculation about the ECB's latest crisis-fighting measures bolstered a rally in peripheral euro zone debt, souring appetite for German debt.

The so-called "tail" -- the difference between the lowest and average bid and a measure of the bidding quality -- was 0.004 cents, compared with 0.001 at a sale of two-year debt last month.

"It's an OK auction, not as strong as the launch of the June 2014 but conditions are very different at the moment, with this being summer and with the market evidently expecting the ECB to change the game through conditionally intervening in periphery markets," Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell said.

"The fact that the bond is trading below par should mean that some hold-to-maturity investors will still be attracted to it."

As the least risky euro zone debt, German bonds have been sought by investors who must keep funds in euro-denominated assets.