LONDON, Sept 5 A German government bond failed
to attract bids worth the amount offered at its launch on
Wednesday -- only the second such failure this year -- as
expectations of ECB action and competing supply hit demand.
The appeal of low-yielding German debt has been dented and
riskier euro zone bonds have rallied in recent weeks on the
prospect of bond-buying intervention by the European Central
Bank, expected to be fleshed out at a meeting on Thursday.
"(The auction) probably reflects the sheer volume of
competing 10-year core supply both last week and this week, and
of course the ECB event risk," said Credit Agricole rate
strategist Peter Chatwell.
The average yield at the auction was 1.42 percent.
Bids from investors amounted to 3.93 billion euros, well
below the total 5 billion euros issued. Of those bids, 3.61
billion euros worth were accepted and the remaining 1.39 billion
was retained by German authorities to be sold at a later
date.
The 28 percent retained was far above the 18.4 percent
average at 10-year bond sales this year, underscoring the weak
demand.
"The figures once again show that the market environment is
very volatile and is holding back on purchases given upcoming
decisions," the German finance agency said, referring to a
pending interest rate decision from the ECB due on Thursday.
Financial markets have broadly priced in a 25 basis point
cut in the ECB's key interest rates to a record low 0.5 percent
on Thursday to stimulate growth and as part of its efforts to
lower peripheral bond yields. Economists polled by Reuters
expect a cut either on Thursday or in October.
Demand was also affected by heavy supply elsewhere in the
euro zone. The Netherlands is selling a three-year
dollar-denominated bond on Wednesday while triple-A rated
Austria also sold bonds on Tuesday.
Only one other German auction has failed to draw bids to
cover the amount on offer this year - that was the launch of the
previous 10-year benchmark, the July 2022 bond, in April.