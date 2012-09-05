* Total bids fall short at shaky German 10-year bond launch
* ECB bond-buying plan and rate cut uncertainty hits demand
* Bund yields likely to rise as crisis solution progresses
By William James and Michelle Martin
LONDON, Sept 5 A German government bond failed
to attract bids worth the amount offered at its launch on
Wednesday as expectations of ECB action and competing supply hit
demand, producing the country's worst auction result this year.
The appeal of low-risk but low-yielding German debt has been
dented and riskier euro zone bonds have rallied in recent weeks
on the prospect of peripheral bond-buying intervention by the
European Central Bank, expected to be fleshed out on Thursday.
"(The auction) probably reflects the sheer volume of
competing 10-year core supply both last week and this week, and
of course the ECB event risk," said Credit Agricole rate
strategist Peter Chatwell.
Finland, Belgium and Austria, all of which carry strong
credit ratings and offer higher yields than Germany, have issued
similar bonds in the last two weeks while the Netherlands tapped
the dollar market on Wednesday, capitalising on a low-yield
environment before the ECB policy meeting.
The September 2022 bond carried a record low 1.5 percent
interest rate and was sold at average yield of 1.42 percent - a
level that remains very low by historical standards, but has
risen from 1.126 percent since July.
Bids from investors amounted to 3.93 billion euros, well
below the total 5 billion euros issued. Of those bids, 3.61
billion euros worth were accepted and the remaining 1.39 billion
issued was retained by German authorities to be sold later.
New benchmark bond issues generally draw lower demand than
subsequent top-up sales, and the only other "technical failure"
at auction this year was the launch of the previous 10-year bond
in April when 22.6 percent of the issue was retained.
The 28 percent retention rate at Wednesday's sale was the
biggest seen this year at German nominal bond sales and far
above the 18.4 percent average at all 2012's 10-year bond sales.
"The figures once again show that the market environment is
very volatile and is holding back on purchases given upcoming
decisions," the German finance agency said, referring to a
pending interest rate decision from the ECB due on Thursday.
Financial markets have broadly priced in a 25 basis point
cut in the ECB's key interest rates to a record low 0.5 percent
on Thursday to stimulate growth and as part of its efforts to
lower peripheral bond yields. Economists polled by Reuters
expect a cut either on Thursday or in October.
Thursday's meeting is expected to put more flesh on the
bones of a large-scale plan to purchase bonds issued by Spain
and Italy. This is seen as a vital step towards addressing the
crisis and could eventually curb demand for the safety of Bunds.
"The tail risk of a euro break up is much, much diminished.
There are still going to be many teething problems with regards
to progressing towards a euro solution, but the fact is there is
a grand plan being mooted," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.
In the long run that should result in a steepening of the
German yield curve led by a sell-off in debt with longer
maturities, with short-term rates unlikely to rise as quickly
while ECB interest rates remain pinned at record lows, M cGuire
said.