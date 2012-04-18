* German 4.2 billion euro bond auction draws solid demand
* Investors willing to forego yield for safety and liquidity
* Scarcity boosts appeal in final 2014 bond re-opening
By William James
LONDON, April 18 Germany sold 4.2 billion euros
of new two-year debt at record low cost on Wednesday as
investors nervous over Spain's fiscal frailty showed a healthy
appetite for the low-risk bonds.
The strong auction showed Berlin could still raise money at
ultra-low rates and with relative ease thanks to its safe-haven
status against the uncertain backdrop of the euro zone's 2
1/2-year-old debt crisis.
The final offering of the March 2014 bond
sold at an average yield of 0.14 percent, falling below the
previous record of 0.17 percent seen at a sale in January.
"It's a strong auction indeed, both looking at the pricing
levels but also the aggregate demand," said Michael Leister,
strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
"The safety both in terms of credit quality and also
liquidity of Bunds, especially of the short end of the German
curve, proves to be what investors are looking for these days
with the debt crisis staging a comeback."
German yields have been driven to rock bottom by demand for
secure and liquid assets after a recent escalation of the crisis
on doubts Spain can restore health to its public finances.
Despite the low yields, the auction attracted bids worth 1.8
time the amount on offer - in line with the average seen at
previous sales of two-year debt this year.
German authorities retained 15.9 percent of the issue to
sell into secondary markets at a later date - consistent with
the 2012 average retention rate of 15.4 percent.
TEST PASSED
The sale was under scrutiny after the launch of a new
10-year German bond last week was deemed a 'technical failure'
when bids fell short of the amount on offer and investors
baulked at a record low 1.75 percent interest rate on the bond.
But demand for shorter-dated debt, which typically is
preferred when investors are seeking a place to protect
investments thanks to its greater liquidity, proved more
resilient.
The record low 0.14 percent yield, when compared to annual
German inflation at 2.1 percent, underscores the strong priority
given to preserving capital rather than generating returns.
"The auction goes to show that the low yield is far from
being the priority in the market's mind right now," said Peter
Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
In secondary markets two-year German bonds have
changed hands at rates as low as 0.095 percent in the last two
weeks as investors seek to park cash pulled out of riskier euro
zone bonds.
Analysts said the sale also benefited from being the final
time the bond, which carries a 0.25 percent coupon, will be sold
at auction - creating an element of scarcity that tends to pull
in extra buyers.
"Market dealers might have seen some potential appreciation
of the paper versus the German curve given that today's was the
last tap of the line," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at
Newedge in London.