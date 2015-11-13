BERLIN Nov 13 Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced
her government's support on Friday for a German arms
manufacturer's bid to win a $35.7 billion (A$50 billion)
contract from Australia to build it a new fleet of submarines.
Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and
France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS are competing
with Japan for the deal, seen in part as an Australian effort to
counter Chinese assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.
"The German government supports the German bid," Merkel told
reporters, in a rare government comment about such deals, after
meeting visiting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
"We think our companies can offer good quality, and that is
something that should be convincing."
Japan had been the front-runner to replace Australia's
ageing Collins-class submarines with a modified, off-the-shelf
version of its 4,000-tonne Soryu-class vessel before Turnbull's
predecessor, Tony Abbott, opened up the bidding in February
under pressure from ruling party and opposition lawmakers.
TKMS and France's DCNS have both said they would make a full
build in Australia part of their offers. Japan has said it is
ready to match its European rivals and build a fleet of
submarines for Canberra entirely at Australian shipyards.
Turnbull said Australia was conducting a competitive
evaluation process "to determine the party that will cooperate
to construct the new submarines".
"The requirements, the specifications that have been
indicated will require a great deal of innovation by whichever
company is successful."
($1 = 1.4006 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)