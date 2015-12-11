BERLIN Dec 11 The German government said on Friday that the European Commission's accusations against Berlin and car maker Daimler in a row over a climate-harming coolant in air conditioners were unfounded.

"We are still of the opinion that the accusations are groundless," a spokesman for the transport ministry said, adding that Germany was ready to defend its position at court.

The European Commission said on Thursday that it was taking Germany to court for failing to stop automaker Daimler using a banned, climate-harming coolant in the air conditioners of its Mercedes cars.

The move sets the EU executive against its biggest member state and Germany's powerful manufacturing lobby, three months after Berlin and Brussels were discomfited by revelations by U.S. regulators that Volkswagen had cheated on vehicle emissions tests. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Matthias Sobolewski,; Editing by Caroline Copley)