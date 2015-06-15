BRIEF-Indykpol FY 2016 net profit down to 9.5 million zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 1.33 billion zlotys ($343.88 million) versus 1.22 billion zlotys a year ago
BERLIN, June 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government is examining further support to encourage the uptake of electric cars and hopes to make a decision by the end of the year.
"Germany will have no choice but to offer further support (for electric cars) although we've already done some things," Merkel told an electro mobility conference on Monday in Berlin.
Without further state aid, such as subsidies or regulation for company cars, Germany is expected to fall short of its goal to put one million electric cars on the road by 2020. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 1.33 billion zlotys ($343.88 million) versus 1.22 billion zlotys a year ago
* Says unit and partners plan to set up new energy car innovation industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.99 million)