BERLIN Jan 13 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel wants to commit two billion euros ($2.17 billion) to
encourage more people to buy electric cars, the newspaper Die
Zeit reported on Wednesday.
Buyers of electric cars would receive a subsidy from the
government, the newspaper said, giving no further details.
Gabriel also wants to expand charging stations and encourage
federal offices to use electric cars - an initiative that will
be funded under the current German budget without tax increases,
he said.
The German government aims to put one million electric cars
on the roads by 2020. Among the country's carmakers, BMW,
Mercedes and Volkswagen now produce all-electric cars; Audi,
Mercedes and Porsche have plans to build one.
Sales of electric cars totaled some 19,000 in 2014, but at
the end of 2014 Germany had only 2,400 charging stations and
around 100 fast-charging points.
Calls for supporting electric cars grew at the end of last
year after the Volkswagen emissions scandal. Both Gabriel and
his fellow Social Democrat Environment Minster Barbara Hendricks
have called for a quota for electric cars.
