BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT Jan 4 German new passenger car registrations reached a seven-year high of 3.35 million in 2016 thanks to low fuel prices and interest rates, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
New registrations rose 3.7 percent in December and 4.5 percent over the full year.
That compares with a 5.1 percent 2016 increase in France and a 15.8 percent rise in Italy.
The German Federal Motor Transport Authority is due to publish official figures later on Wednesday.
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)