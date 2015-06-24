BERLIN, June 24 Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday it has imposed about 75 million euros ($84.12 million) of fines on automotive suppliers for price fixing.

Companies charged by the Bonn-based cartel office are Autoneum Germany GmbH, Carcoustics International GmbH, Greiner Perfoam GmbH, Ideal Automotive GmbH and International Automotive Components Group.

The suppliers have a right to appeal the fines, though have already agreed a settlement with the cartel office which said a probe of another auto company is continuing, without being more specific.

