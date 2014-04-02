* New registrations rise, mirroring EU trend
FRANKFURT, April 2 New car registrations in
Germany rose 5 percent to 296,400 in March, with production up
10 percent thanks to rising exports, German automobile industry
association VDA said on Wednesday.
"The mood in the European Union has brightened, something
which gives a positive impulse to sales," VDA president Matthias
Wissmann said in a statement.
German statistics mirror a trend of rebounding demand in
France, Spain and Italy, which all saw a rise in sales last
month, according to data published this week.
In Germany, all the domestic brands made gains apart from
Porsche and Smart, the Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA
said on Wednesday.
Luxury vehicle registrations rose 34.3 percent and sport
utility vehicles 26.3 percent. The biggest gainers, however,
were electric vehicles, with 823 registrations amounting to a
331 percent rise year on year, KBA said.
Porsche registrations fell 13.5 percent, while Smart sales
were down 16 percent.
Overall, March vehicle registrations, including trucks, were
up 6.6 percent, KBA said.
