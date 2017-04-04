* March sales up 11 pct to around 360,000 cars -source
* Q1 sales up 6-7 pct to around 845,000 cars -source
* But sales likely to shrink in April on fewer selling days
(Adds detail and background on Italy, Spain)
BERLIN, April 4 Sales of new cars in Germany
jumped the most in almost a year in March on two extra selling
days, an industry source said, echoing signs of strong growth in
other European auto markets.
Registrations of new passenger cars in Europe's largest
vehicle market increased about 11 percent last month to around
360,000 autos, the source told Reuters on Tuesday on condition
he not be identified because official sales data has not been
published yet.
First-quarter sales in Germany were up about 6 to 7 percent
to around 845,000 vehicles from about 791,000 a year ago, the
source said, helped by a total of three additional selling days.
Besides the statistical effect, sales in the three months
through March were helped by an increase of about 9 percent in
private demand, the source said.
But registrations in April look set to shrink again as the
long Easter weekend will reduce the number of selling days, he
added.
Strong sales in Germany chime with double-digit gains in
March already reported in Italy and Spain, Europe's fourth and
fifth biggest markets in 2016.
Official German car sales data is expected to be published
by Germany's VDA auto industry association later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)