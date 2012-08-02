* Jan-July new car registrations flat at 1.88 mln
* New car orders, order backlog still below yr-earlier
(Adds background, details)
FRANKFURT Aug 2 Germany's new car market
declined by nearly 5 percent in July, according to preliminary
official data cited on Thursday by German import car brand
association VDIK.
The association said new car registrations fell to around
248,000 in July, bringing the cumulative total over the first
seven months to over 1.88 million new cars registered -- roughly
flat over last year's period.
"Current new orders and order backlogs continue to remain
below the level of last year," said VDIK President Volker Lange
in a statement.
"The car market can only become more stable, if we come
closer to a solution for the financial crisis in Europe and the
confidence of the public in their government and economy
strengthens," he added.
Three in every 10 new vehicles in Germany, including luxury
BMWs, are sold not to customers, but to carmakers and
their dealers - a type of automotive industry pump priming known
as "self-registration".
Germany is Europe's largest, most lucrative car market.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)