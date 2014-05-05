BRIEF-LG to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated for 620 bln won
* Says it plans to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated, a wafer for semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won
HAMBURG May 5 Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe's biggest auto market, declined nearly 4 percent in April, the first drop in five months, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Four-month registrations in Germany were up 3 percent, the source said on condition he not be identified because the numbers are still confidential.
Germany's main VDA auto industry association is due to publish April sales data later on Monday.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.)
Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day follow: TRADE Trump formally withdraws the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, distancing America from Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says his country will aim to keep tariff-free commerce with North American Free Trade Agreement partners Canada and the United States in its talks wi
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.