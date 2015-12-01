* Nov registrations up 9 pct to 272,000

BERLIN, Dec 1 Germany's auto market will shake off Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal to grow 4 percent this year and will expand slightly further in 2016, the VDA industry association said on Tuesday.

New car registrations in Europe's biggest auto market are expected to increase this year to 3.17 million, VDA said. It had previously forecast sales to grow 2 percent to 3.1 million.

The VDA was more cautious about 2016 and expects only modest growth in Western Europe. For 2016, it sees new car registrations in Germany up slightly at 3.2 million.

"The headwinds will become stronger and the challenges will increase next year," VDA Chief Matthias Wissmann told a news conference, pointing to political tensions in the Middle East and the fight against terror.

Passenger car registrations rose 9 percent in November to 272,000 vehicles, the VDA said. Eleven-month registrations in Europe's largest auto market were up 5 percent at 2.96 million.

Wissmann said the admission by Volkswagen in September that it had rigged diesel emissions tests in the United States had damaged trust in the affected company, the entire sector and diesel technology.

But he said there were no signs that the scandal had dampened demand for diesel vehicles in the German market. The market for diesel cars grew faster than the entire market between August and November, he said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Louise Heavens)