BERLIN Jan 25 German automakers warned on
Wednesday the United States would suffer significant economic
damage from imposing trade curbs, after President Donald Trump
put renewed pressure on U.S. carmakers to build more vehicles at
home.
Trump, who took office last Friday, has already signed an
order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership trade pact and has vowed to re-open the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that includes the United
States, Canada and Mexico.
The new Republican president reinforced his election theme
of boosting U.S. manufacturing jobs on Tuesday when he met with
the top executives of General Motors, Ford and Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles.
"It's beyond all questions that should restrictions be made
to the NAFTA area, they would first deal a significant blow to
the U.S. economy," said Matthias Wissmann, head of Germany's VDA
auto industry association, adding international trade would also
suffer.
German carmakers including Volkswagen and
Daimler have increased the number of light vehicles
built in the United States sevenfold to 850,000 in the past
seven years, with more than half destined for export, he said.
"By putting up tariffs or import taxes, the U.S. would shoot
themselves in the foot over the long term," Wissmann said.
Trump earlier this month warned the United States would
impose a border tax of 35 percent on cars that Germany's BMW
plans to build at a new factory in Mexico and export
to the U.S. market.
Germany's three leading carmakers have invested heavily in
Mexico where production costs are lower than in the United
States, with an eye to exporting smaller vehicles to the world's
No. 2 car market.
Separately, Wissmann said while everything must be done to
uphold the free flow of goods and services following Britain's
exit from the European Union, the cohesion of the single market
with manufacturers' access to the remaining 27-nation trading
bloc remained top priority.
A so-called "hard Brexit" with Britain leaving the single
market "implies significant risks - for Britain as well as for
the entire EU," he said, adding the EU must become more
attractive for its remaining members.
