BERLIN Feb 24 A subsidiary of Germany's biggest
publishing house, Axel Springer, will restructure its editorial
department and cut up to 50 editorial jobs, a spokeswoman said
on Wednesday.
The "WeltN24" media group, a full Springer subsidiary which
publishes newspaper "Die Welt" and broadcasts the German "N24"
TV channel, will cut up to one-eighth of its current 400
positions.
The group plans to merge several of its departments to cut
costs and free up resources for investigative reporting, WeltN24
editor in chief Stefan Aust told German online journal Meedia.
