EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MUNICH, July 3 German bad bank FMS, handling assets that had belonged to failed real estate lender Hypo Real Estate, posted a 2011 loss of 9.97 billion euros ($12.6 billion) before compensation by the country's bank rescue fund, Soffin.
Soffin compensation, essentially taxpayer money, totalled 9.9 billion euros, FMS said on Tuesday.
Germany was forced to rescue a raft of lenders between 2007 and 2009, including Hypo Real Estate, WestLB, Commerzbank and IKB after the collapse of the subprime debt market led to an inter-bank lending freeze and heavy portfolio losses. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Jonathan Gould)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has