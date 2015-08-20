BERLIN Aug 20 Egon Bahr, an eminent German
Social Democrat who with late Chancellor Willy Brandt forged a
policy of rapprochement with Communist Eastern Europe known as
"Ostpolitik" during the Cold War, has died at the age of 93, the
party said on Thursday.
A towering figure on Germany's political left, Bahr was
closely involved as Brandt's emissary in negotiations on 1970s
treaties that fostered detente with Moscow and Warsaw.
He also helped engineer a pioneering Basic Treaty to ease
tensions between then-West Germany and Communist East Germany.
"Many people in Germany and Europe are mourning this
courageous, upright and great Social Democrat, the architect of
German unity, a politician who worked for peace, and a
European," said Sigmar Gabriel, current Social Democratic (SPD)
chairman and deputy to conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in
Germany's grand coalition.
"The Ostpolitik of Willy Brandt and Egon Bahr was a crucial
condition for overcoming the division of Germany and Europe."
The Berlin Wall's fall in 1989 led to German reunification.
Born in the small eastern state of Thuringia, he trained for
a career in industry. He briefly joined in Nazi Germany's
Wehrmacht (armed forces) in World War Two, before being released
from service because of his Jewish roots.
After the war, Bahr worked as a journalist in West Germany.
He joined the SPD in 1956 and became a close confidant of
Brandt. He also served under Brandt's SPD successor, Helmut
Schmidt, and was an SPD parliamentary deputy from 1972 to 1990.
German media reported that Bahr had met former Soviet
President Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow last month and called for
an end to the chill in relations between Russia and Germany over
the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Heinrich)