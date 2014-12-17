European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
FRANKFURT Dec 17 Herbert Walter, former head of Dresdner Bank, has been named head of Germany's bailout fund Soffin, German bailout agency FMSA said on Wednesday.
The Soffin fund is run by FMSA, which will operate as Germany's resolution body for troubled banks starting in 2015.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Walter would get the job.
Walter will take up the post on Jan. 15, FMSA said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
MOSCOW, April 21 Novatek, Russia's largest non-state natural gas producer, is seeking to increase its resource base to stabilise gas output and keep its domestic market share steady, Leonid Mikhelson, head of the company, said on Friday.