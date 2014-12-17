FRANKFURT Dec 17 Herbert Walter, former head of Dresdner Bank, has been named head of Germany's bailout fund Soffin, German bailout agency FMSA said on Wednesday.

The Soffin fund is run by FMSA, which will operate as Germany's resolution body for troubled banks starting in 2015.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Walter would get the job.

Walter will take up the post on Jan. 15, FMSA said in a statement.

