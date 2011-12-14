BERLIN Dec 14 Germany's Soffin bank rescue fund, planned for next year, will have the power to intervene earlier than its predecessor, according to a draft law seen by Reuters on Wednesday, giving it more teeth to help stabilise financial markets.

Under the resurrected Soffin, which Germany's cabinet agreed on Wednesday, bank supervisor Bafin will be able to act when the financial system's stability is in danger, not, as previously, only when a bank's existence is at risk.

Bafin will be able to send a special envoy into a bank if that institute fails to present sufficient plans for its capital ratio, recently raised by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Banks will also be able to move sovereign debt into a bad bank under the umbrella of Soffin, not just toxic papers as under the previous Soffin I, which ran from 2008 until 2010.

The reactivation of Soffin became urgent after a sharp fall in the shares of German lender Commerzbank which has to try to meet tighter European capital requirements.