COLOGNE Feb 27 Three prominent German bankers
and a businessman specialising in real estate went on trial on
Wednesday in a fraud case involving Germany's once mighty Sal.
Oppenheim private bank.
If found guilty, Matthias Graf von Krockow, Christopher von
Oppenheim, Friedrich-Carl Janssen and Dieter Pfundt - former
senior managers of the once-mighty private bank Sal. Oppenheim -
as well as real estate businessman Josef Esch could face up to
10 years in prison.
In the opening session, defence lawyers Klaus Volk and
Eberhard Kempf argued that the Regional Court in Cologne, where
Judge Sabine Grosbecker is presiding, was not the correct court
to hear the case.
The trial has attracted huge publicity as Sal. Oppenheim, a
private asset-management firm, had counted some of Germany's
most wealthy elite among its clients since 1789.
The case concerns three property deals, including one in
which prosecutors say the bank paid too high a price for a
property and then rented it out at a bargain rate to Von
Oppenheim's mother.
Sal. Oppenheim eventually was purchased by Deutsche Bank in
2010 for 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Michael Roddy)