BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
BERLIN Dec 4 Germany's finance ministry believes a decision on a single resolution mechanism (SRM) for the banking sector is "not yet foreseeable" at next week's Ecofin meeting, a ministry document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
"The positions on the construction of the SRM and a single restructuring fund still lie far apart," the document stated.
The Ecofin council, the group of 28 European Union (EU) finance ministers that convene monthly, meets on Dec. 10. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
