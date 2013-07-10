BERLIN, July 10 European Union proposals to
create an agency to rescue or shut failed banks would give the
European Commission powers not set out in current treaties,
delaying moves toward a banking union, a German government
spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We think the EU Commission's proposal would stall the route
to banking union rather than accelerate it," Steffen Seibert
said at a regular government news conference in Berlin,
criticising the plans as not legally convincing.
Brussels proposed on Wednesday an agency to salvage or shut
failed banks, working in tandem with the European Central Bank
(ECB) as supervisor, and forming the intended second pillar of a
"banking union".
If agreed by European Union states, the agency will have the
means to impose losses on junior creditors of a stricken bank
from 2015, according to the blueprint.
But the new authority will be hamstrung by the fact that it
will have to wait years before it has a fund to pay for the
costs of any bank wind-up it orders.
Berlin is reluctant to accept the creation of a new agency
in Brussels or elsewhere with powers to overrule its own
national authorities on the sensitive issue of bank closures,
arguing that it has no legal basis in the current EU Treaty.
Mindful of elections in Germany on Sept. 22, Berlin would
also oppose any fund that requires it to pick up part of the
bill if a bank in another EU state ran aground.
"It is our goal to implement the agreed elements of the
banking union, because we believe that if we achieve this
together we can restore trust in the euro zone," Seibert said.
"There is a commission proposal which we think in our legal
view gives it powers it doesn't hold according to present
treaties."
Seibert said the French and German governments had made a
proposal which would operate within current legal frameworks,
before in the mid-term moving to limited treaty changes.
"This in our view could be implemented much more swiftly,"
he said.
EU finance ministers last month agreed on an intermediate
step which involves tighter oversight of banks and coordinated
resolution of any problems, by national authorities. It does not
allow for sharing power or the financial costs of closing down
or rescuing banks at EU level.