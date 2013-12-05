BERLIN Dec 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble has invited top euro zone officials to a meeting in
Berlin on Friday in a bid to come closer to a solution on a
planned European resolution mechanism to deal with troubled
banks, a German newspaper said on Friday.
Business daily Handelsblatt cited unnamed EU diplomats and
German government sources as saying Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, ECB
Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen and European Union
regulation chief Michel Barnier were all expected to attend.
Two euro zone sources told Reuters the finance ministers of
Germany, France, Italy and possibly Spain would meet in Berlin
on Friday. The sources said Dijsselbloem and Barnier would
likely attend. Asmussen will also be present.
The German Finance Ministry, contacted by Reuters, did not
confirm the meeting but said: "There are currently lots of
discussions taking place at all levels."
Schaeuble indicated on Wednesday he was ready to find a
compromise on which European Union institution should have the
ultimate say on closing down banks in the euro zone.
The EU wants to agree a deal on bank resolution by year-end
but Germany's staunch opposition to the European Commission's
proposal to be the single resolution authority has proven a
hurdle in talks.
EU diplomats cited by Handelsblatt said Schaeuble wanted to
bring momentum to the issue with a new German compromise
proposal.
It cited sources in Brussels as saying EU countries'
positions on the bank resolution mechanism were so different
that it was becoming ever more unlikely that euro zone finance
ministers would reach an agreement by the year-end.
A European Commission spokesman told Reuters: "There are
many meetings at all levels, every day, as you would expect and
as negotiations progress to find agreement on all banking union
files before the end of the year."
