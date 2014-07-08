BERLIN, July 8 Creditors and owners of failing
German banks will face losses from as early as 2015, a year
before European rules envisaged for the bloc as a whole, the
draft of a law seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
The law is part of a package to be presented to Chancellor
Angela Merkel's cabinet on Wednesday. Germany needs to pass the
laws to implement Europe's banking union plans.
Once established, the union will mean there is one
supervisor for euro zone banks, one set of rules to close or
restructure banks in trouble, and one pot of money to pay for
everything.
"Germany is taking a pioneering role in implementing the
resolution regulation and is creating a tool that will make it
possible to unwind large systemically relevant institutes
without risking financial stability," the draft law said.
"It will ensure that in the event of a crisis mostly owners
and creditors, and not the taxpayer, will contribute to solving
the crisis," the text of the draft law states.
To minimise any expense to the euro zone taxpayer, EU
policymakers have drawn up a law under which shareholders,
creditors and very large depositors will lose money first in a
bank failure.
Germany has long pushed for an earlier group-wide
introduction of such laws so they are in place in time to be
applied to any banks exposed as weak by European Central Bank
stress tests this year. That way it will not have to pay for
banking failures with taxpayer money.
Introducing a European regime that makes losses for senior
bondholders and large savers a permanent feature of the bloc's
response to banking crises from 2016 already marks an
acceleration by two years from initially envisaged 2018.
Because the European resolution mechanism for restructuring
and financing troubled banks - the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) - will not yet be in place next year, Germany's bank
rescue fund Soffin will keep running for an extra year until the
end of 2015. It will stand in the SRM's place, but only after
large investors have paid their share according to EU rules.
The banking union and the clean-up of banks' books that will
accompany it are intended to restore trust and stop indebted
states from shielding the banks that buy their bonds, treated in
law as 'risk-free' despite Greece's default in all but name.
EU rules will also apply from 2015 to Germany's bank levy,
which will in future fund the resolution fund. But details,
including the scale of the levy, have not yet been decided.
Another law in the package ensures Germany is in line with
EU rules that allow the permanent rescue mechanism, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), to recapitalise banks directly under
certain, strict circumstances.
