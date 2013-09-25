(Adds quotes, detail, background)
BERLIN, Sept 25 Germany reassured its European
partners on Wednesday it would press ahead with talks on forming
a banking union regardless of post-election political jockeying.
Weeks or months of domestic political impasse are possible
following last Sunday's election as Angela Merkel tries to form
a coalition.
"We are in the middle of numerous European processes and the
German federal election will not disrupt any of them,"
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a news conference.
"The German government is very able to act."
The European Commission wants to get backing from member
states on a bank wind-up agency known as the Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) by the end of the year.
If it gets approval, the aim would be to finalise
negotiations with the European Parliament and have the mechanism
drafted into law by April.
If that deadline is missed, it could mean far longer delays
to the banking union plan, seen as a critical step to resolving
the region's debt problems, largely because European Parliament
elections will be held in May.
Following those elections, a new European Commission will be
formed in November 2014, meaning the first chance for concrete
steps to be taken on EU legislation will not come again until
early 2015.
That possibility has raised concerns that the process could
stall entirely, which might undermine confidence in financial
markets in the EU's commitment to banking reform.
But Berlin stressed that there would be no delay due to
talks between German political parties after an election on
Sunday saw Merkel's coalition partner, the Free Democrats, crash
out of parliament and left her without enough votes to govern
alone.
Merkel is seeking a new coalition partner, most likely the
centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), and it is not yet clear who
will be finance minister.
A senior EU diplomat involved in the discussions on banking
union said a euro summit would have been added to the European
Council summit in late October but that this would probably now
be held in December now.
"There isn't going to be a substantive discussion on banking
union issues in October (the Oct. 24/25 summit) simply because
Germany will still be forming a coalition and there won't have
been progress on the portfolio," said a senior EU diplomat
involved in banking union discussions.
He added that the issue would be discussed in November, with
finance ministers scheduled to meet on Nov. 11/12 and
potentially also a second time later that month.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Alexandra Hudson and Luke
Baker in Brussels; Writing by Michelle Martin and Luke Baker
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)