BERLIN, April 28 Plans being considered for a
new European bank restructuring fund would see German banks pay
in about 1.9 billion euros a year, banking and government
officials said on Monday.
That would be about three times what they pay into an
existing national bank rescue fund, with bigger lenders set to
foot most of the bill.
European leaders decided last month to complete a
long-planned banking union with an agency to shut failing euro
zone banks and a common 55 billion euro back-up fund, to be
built up over eight years with payments from banks.
Germany is pushing to have bigger banks stump up most of the
costs, with the smallest lenders - which pose less of a systemic
threat - exempted from paying in.
To that end, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday that
Berlin plans to abolish for the European pot a rule that caps
contributions to the existing German fund at 20 percent of
annual net profit.
That measure has saved German banks 1.3 billion euros each
year on average for the past three years, during which they have
paid in an average of about 600 million euros a year, according
to the finance ministry.
That is less than a third of the 1.9 billion euros German
lenders would have pay into the European fund in each of the
next eight years to bring their total contribution to the
expected 15 billion euros.
Exact calculations have yet to be proposed by the EU
Commission, said German finance ministry spokesman Hans Joachim
Narzynski.
"Size and risk will play a significant role for each bank in
the Commission proposal," Narzynski said.
"The German government has always made the case for the
principle of proportionality ... that smaller banks must have a
better standing than big banks which pose a big risk to the
system."
The EU Commission will consider Europe-wide rules governing
bank contributions to the fund this summer.
Banks' contributions should not be calculated at the
national level but on an individual basis, using the same
criteria for all participating banks in order to prevent
competitive distortions, said a second finance ministry
spokeswoman.
Germany, unlike France, has lobbied for measures that would
burden big banks more than small.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has lobbied the EU
Commission to lift the threshold beyond which fund contributions
become mandatory to banks with an adjusted balance sheet size
of 500 million euros, from 300 million euros now.
