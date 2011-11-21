* Assn says banks may cut back or raise price of loans to states

* States may be unable to finance deficits via markets

* German BDB sees no general credit crunch

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Germany's big banks warned on Monday they may stop bankrolling government deficits or raise the price of lending to the public sector, in the wake of the euro zone debt crisis and moves to tighten bank regulation.

"In the future it will no longer be taken as a given that the state will be able to finance its budget over the capital markets," Andreas Schmitz, president of the BDB banking association which represents German lenders such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, told a press briefing.

"It also will not be taken as a given that banks hold government bonds on their books," Schmitz said, adding that states will need to follow solid fiscal policies to induce potential creditors to buy their bonds.

"Refinancing of states and municipalities will be much more expensive in the future than it is today, and that will sharpen the deficit problems," Schmitz added.

Asked whether the public sector might eventually force banks to buy bonds, if state financing were to become too problematic, Schmitz said: "Since the start of this crisis, I can imagine a lot."

The BDB also took aim at the European Banking Authority's (EBA) actions in tightening banking regulation, particularly its unexpected decision that big banks hold a core capital buffer of at least 9 percent by mid-2012.

The EBA's "flash" stress test of how well the region's banks can cope with the debt crisis showed lenders need more than 100 billion euros ($135 billion) of fresh capital, if they are forced to mark their sovereign debt holdings to market value.

"It doesn't help build confidence when the EBA acts as it is doing now," Schmitz said, adding that the watchdog's actions had triggered unnecessary talk of mandatory recapitalisation of the country's banks.

Regulators should keep in mind the cumulative effects of their demands on the banking sector, Schmitz said.

"When the regulation screw is turned too much, things begin to tighten elsewhere," Schmitz said, adding he was not predicting a general credit crunch but that project financing for the long term could be harmed. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Philipp Halstrick and Kathrin Jones)