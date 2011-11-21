* Assn says banks may cut back or raise price of loans to
states
* States may be unable to finance deficits via markets
* German BDB sees no general credit crunch
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Germany's big banks
warned on Monday they may stop bankrolling government deficits
or raise the price of lending to the public sector, in the wake
of the euro zone debt crisis and moves to tighten bank
regulation.
"In the future it will no longer be taken as a given that
the state will be able to finance its budget over the capital
markets," Andreas Schmitz, president of the BDB banking
association which represents German lenders such as Deutsche
Bank and Commerzbank, told a press
briefing.
"It also will not be taken as a given that banks hold
government bonds on their books," Schmitz said, adding that
states will need to follow solid fiscal policies to induce
potential creditors to buy their bonds.
"Refinancing of states and municipalities will be much more
expensive in the future than it is today, and that will sharpen
the deficit problems," Schmitz added.
Asked whether the public sector might eventually force banks
to buy bonds, if state financing were to become too problematic,
Schmitz said: "Since the start of this crisis, I can imagine a
lot."
The BDB also took aim at the European Banking Authority's
(EBA) actions in tightening banking regulation, particularly its
unexpected decision that big banks hold a core capital buffer of
at least 9 percent by mid-2012.
The EBA's "flash" stress test of how well the region's banks
can cope with the debt crisis showed lenders need more than 100
billion euros ($135 billion) of fresh capital, if they are
forced to mark their sovereign debt holdings to market value.
"It doesn't help build confidence when the EBA acts as it is
doing now," Schmitz said, adding that the watchdog's actions had
triggered unnecessary talk of mandatory recapitalisation of the
country's banks.
Regulators should keep in mind the cumulative effects of
their demands on the banking sector, Schmitz said.
"When the regulation screw is turned too much, things begin
to tighten elsewhere," Schmitz said, adding he was not
predicting a general credit crunch but that project financing
for the long term could be harmed.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Philipp Halstrick and Kathrin
Jones)