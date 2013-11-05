MAINZ, Germany Nov 5 German financial watchdog
Bafin has criticised deficiencies in bank efforts to apply rules
on bonuses designed to curb the incentives that contributed to
the financial crisis.
Bafin's view could turn up the pressure on banks working to
implement the new rules, which say bankers in Europe could be
barred from getting bonuses bigger than their base salaries as
soon as next year.
Matthias Jaeger, Bafin banking supervisor, told an industry
conference "severe deficits" exist in banks' efforts to
implement the rules, though he acknowledged pay structures at
all banks had become more sensible and sustainable.
"However, they have not yet reached the last third of the
way; there is still a lot to do," he said.
His comments come as European and U.S. banks are still
struggling to cast off a variety of misdeeds revealed after the
financial crisis and a tide of fines and lawsuits shows no sign
of abating.
Bafin is close to completing its review of progress by large
German lenders in implementing the bonus rules, which also
stipulate that the bonus cap can be increased to a maximum of
twice base pay only if shareholders vote in favour.
Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank and others
have said the bonus cap could introduce more risk to the system
by limiting banks' ability to attract and retain high quality
staff.
