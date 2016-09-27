VIENNA, Sept 27 Political support for Europe's
oversized banking sector must stop, a top official at Germany's
central bank said on Tuesday, comparing banks to dinosaurs
facing a threat of extinction.
Concerns about German banks are mounting, with top lender
Deutsche Bank forced to reassure investors this week
it did not need government support to meet a possible U.S. fine
and low interest rates eating into their profits.
Andreas Dombret, the Bundesbank board member in charge of
supervision, said banks' "structural deficiencies" should be
tackled if they are to stand on their own two feet.
"Political support for the banking sector must finally come
to an end - something that unfortunately I've only seen to a
limited extent," he told an audience in Vienna.
He added: "Crucially, we cannot discuss away the structural
deficiencies of the banking sector."
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Writing By Francesco Canepa in
Frankfurt)