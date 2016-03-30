FRANKFURT, March 30 German banks are raising
fees and might eventually charge private customers for
depositing money if interest rates stay at ultra-low levels, a
Bundesbank executive board member said in an interview published
on Wednesday.
Asked about whether banks may impose negative rates on
private customers' bank accounts, Andreas Dombret told Spiegel
Online: "The banks and savings banks that I speak to want to do
everything to avoid this."
"But the longer the current interest rate environment
persists, the higher the chances that negative interest rates
may have to be passed on," he added.
He added: "We see that many institutions have already raised
their fees or are thinking about increases."
"This may be on withdrawing cash, issuing debit cards or
other services," Dombret said.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)