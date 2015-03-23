FRANKFURT, March 23 German financial watchdog
BaFin has called for the country's savings banks to slim down
their cost structures, according to an advance copy of
Handelsblatt's Tuesday edition.
Handelsblatt quoted BaFin chief Felix Hufeld as saying:
"There is plenty of homework to do by the financial industry,
for example cost cuts."
The low interest rate environment is hurting life insurers
and savings banks, particularly those specialised in real estate
lending, Hufeld told the newspaper. These lenders need to adjust
their business structures appropriately, Handelsblatt said.
While the European Central Bank supervises Germany's 21
largest lenders, BaFin sets policy for the rest and retains
oversight of insurance companies and financial markets.
Separately, Hufeld criticised moves by Austrian authorities
to suspend debt repayments at Heta Asset Resolution.
"It would not be good if it became a habit for a core member
of the European Union to take political decisions not to service
their obligations," Hufeld was quoted as telling the paper.
Earlier this month, Austria's Financial Market Authority
stepped in to wind down "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution
, and imposed a moratorium on debt repayments by the
vehicle set up last year from the remnants of defunct lender
Hypo Alpe Adria.
Ratings agency Fitch has said German banks have large
exposures to Hypo's "bad bank" and face material, though
manageable, losses from the suspension of its debt imposed by
the Austrian regulator.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)