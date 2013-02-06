* Law still needs to go through parliament
* Would limit risk-trading but not break up banks
* Law also foresees jail for reckless bankers
BERLIN, Feb 6 Germany's cabinet agreed a draft
banking law on Wednesday that stops short of forcing most banks
to separate the riskier side of their business, two government
sources said.
Under the draft law, Germany would compel lenders to
separate risky proprietary trading activities from retail
banking, but only when assets associated with them exceed 100
billion euros or 20 percent of the balance sheet.
Lenders would still be allowed to trade on behalf of
clients, conduct treasury activities and engage in
market-making, a practice where financial institutions quote
prices at which they will buy or sell securities.
The sources said the cabinet - made up of ministers from
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, Bavarian sister
party the Christian Social Union and the Free Democrats -
approved the bill at a regular meeting.
"The draft law is through," one of the sources said.
European countries are reforming their banking systems to
prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crash, trying to strike a
balance between popular calls for banks to be reined in and
warnings that too tight a leash will choke off recovery.
Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, announced on
Monday, for example, that British banks failing to shield their
day-to-day banking from risky investment activities could be
broken up.
The German draft also includes provisions to imprison bank
executives for up to five years if they are found guilty of
reckless behaviour that puts a bank at risk.
The move comes four months after an EU advisory group led by
Finnish central banker Erkki Liikanen unveiled reform proposals
to shield taxpayers and savers from bank collapses.
In the absence of an international agreement until now,
Germany has pushed ahead with its own regulation, which critics
say is intended to spare its banks some of the tougher
ring-fencing moves outlined by the Liikanen group.
The president of the German banking association Andreas
Schmitz criticised the government, saying it was using the issue
for election campaigning.
"The package of measures to regulate the financial markets
agreed by the cabinet today leads nowhere," Schmitz said in a
statement. "The draft law weakens Germany's financial centre and
the time-tested German system of universal banks. It is owed
above all to the coming election campaigning."
Schmitz added it made no sense to push ahead of pending
European plans.
"Due to the different initiatives, banking regulation is
increasingly similar to a labyrinth from which nobody knows the
exit."
However, the draft may not become law before federal
elections in September as main opposition parties, the Social
Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, who have a majority in the upper
house, can delay the law there.
Opposition parties have said the plans are not far-reaching
enough and that, facing re-election this year, Merkel is going
soft on the bankers many blame for years of financial turmoil.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Matthias Sobolewski, writing by
Annika Breidthardt. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)