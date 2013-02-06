* Law still needs to go through parliament

* Would limit risk-trading but not break up banks

* Law also foresees jail for reckless bankers

BERLIN, Feb 6 Germany's cabinet agreed a draft banking law on Wednesday that stops short of forcing most banks to separate the riskier side of their business, two government sources said.

Under the draft law, Germany would compel lenders to separate risky proprietary trading activities from retail banking, but only when assets associated with them exceed 100 billion euros or 20 percent of the balance sheet.

Lenders would still be allowed to trade on behalf of clients, conduct treasury activities and engage in market-making, a practice where financial institutions quote prices at which they will buy or sell securities.

The sources said the cabinet - made up of ministers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union and the Free Democrats - approved the bill at a regular meeting.

"The draft law is through," one of the sources said.

European countries are reforming their banking systems to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crash, trying to strike a balance between popular calls for banks to be reined in and warnings that too tight a leash will choke off recovery.

Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, announced on Monday, for example, that British banks failing to shield their day-to-day banking from risky investment activities could be broken up.

The German draft also includes provisions to imprison bank executives for up to five years if they are found guilty of reckless behaviour that puts a bank at risk.

The move comes four months after an EU advisory group led by Finnish central banker Erkki Liikanen unveiled reform proposals to shield taxpayers and savers from bank collapses.

In the absence of an international agreement until now, Germany has pushed ahead with its own regulation, which critics say is intended to spare its banks some of the tougher ring-fencing moves outlined by the Liikanen group.

The president of the German banking association Andreas Schmitz criticised the government, saying it was using the issue for election campaigning.

"The package of measures to regulate the financial markets agreed by the cabinet today leads nowhere," Schmitz said in a statement. "The draft law weakens Germany's financial centre and the time-tested German system of universal banks. It is owed above all to the coming election campaigning."

Schmitz added it made no sense to push ahead of pending European plans.

"Due to the different initiatives, banking regulation is increasingly similar to a labyrinth from which nobody knows the exit."

However, the draft may not become law before federal elections in September as main opposition parties, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, who have a majority in the upper house, can delay the law there.

Opposition parties have said the plans are not far-reaching enough and that, facing re-election this year, Merkel is going soft on the bankers many blame for years of financial turmoil. (Reporting by Gernot Heller and Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Annika Breidthardt. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)